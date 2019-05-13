Speech to Text for YMe carnation results

a piece. another successful fundraiser "is in the books" "for the wabash valley breast cancer survivors group". these details.. are new for you at this hour. "on friday".. "the group" made it "their mission" "to paint the town pink" by selling pink carnations. they reached their goal.. "and then some"! "the committee".. tells "news 10" they sold all "17"-thousand "pink carnations plus.. they received a lot "of monetary donations". "all the money raised" will go toward "breast cancer awareness" and