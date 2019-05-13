Speech to Text for Duck Regatta

"today" is opening day "of duck season"! "bright yellow rubber duckies" went on sale "for the 20-19 wabash valley rubber duck regatta". "organizers" held a special announcement this morning. and terre haute mayor duke bennett.. adopted the 1st duck. "the regatta" takes place july 4th. "12"-thousand rubber ducks will be released into the wabash river.. for a race to the finish line at fairbanks park. proceeds from the event "go straight to catholic charities". "1"-winner will receive a "10"-thousand-dollar "cash prize". ducks can be adopted weekdays.. through july 3rd for just "5"-dollars a