Speech to Text for Bethesda Cemetery meeting set for Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the prosecutor's office". "a public meeting" is scheduled "for tomorrow".. afte concerns continue.. over conditions "at a local cemetery". for the past several weeks.. "news 10" has brought you stories straight from families fed-up with how "bethesda cemetery" operated. we've also spoke "with the cemetery board president" who's in charge of the private property. now.. there's "a public meeting" slated "for tomorrow" to discuss issues surrounding "bethesda cemetery". "the meeting" is set to start at "7"-o'clock "at the west terre haute town hall". again.. "this meeting"