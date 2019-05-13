Clear

Bethesda Cemetery meeting set for Tuesday

Bethesda Cemetery meeting set for Tuesday

Posted: May. 13, 2019 5:28 PM
Updated: May. 13, 2019 5:28 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Bethesda Cemetery meeting set for Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the prosecutor's office". "a public meeting" is scheduled "for tomorrow".. afte concerns continue.. over conditions "at a local cemetery". for the past several weeks.. "news 10" has brought you stories straight from families fed-up with how "bethesda cemetery" operated. we've also spoke "with the cemetery board president" who's in charge of the private property. now.. there's "a public meeting" slated "for tomorrow" to discuss issues surrounding "bethesda cemetery". "the meeting" is set to start at "7"-o'clock "at the west terre haute town hall". again.. "this meeting"
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 62°
Another Chilly Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Hey Kevin with Lost Creek kids

Image

Paving work starts on two Terre Haute roads

Image

Possum's Purpose

Image

Duke Energy worker stranded in bucket after gas line leak

Image

Surviving Glenn Home: Part 1

Image

Acute Health Care Clinic opens

Image

Kids step outside of the classroom to learn about emergency vehicles

Image

YMe carnation results

Image

Duck Regatta

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017