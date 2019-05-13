Speech to Text for Setting up for National Police Week

respect... honor... remember... work is underway "right now" "at our nation's capitol" to salute "371"-"fallen officers". one of those officers.. is terre haute's "rob pitts".. who was killed in the line of duty "last year". "his name" will be read.. during "a candlelight vigil" in washington, d-c. thats where we find news 10's "heather good". she's "live".. with more "on national police week events".. and how "wabash valle officers" are getting involved. "heather"... //////// susie... we are coming to you live from the national mall. this is where later tonight thousands will gather to honor fallen officers with a candlelight vigil. it has been a rainy, gloomy day in d-c. you're looking at video from this afternoon as crews worked to set up for tonight's vigil. it starts at "8" p-m. "371" fallen officers will be formally dedicated. as we know... terre haute police officer "rob pitts" is one of the hundreds of recently fallen officers who will be honored. his family... along with roughly "40" law enforcement officers from terre haute and vigo county are here in d-c. i spoke with "1"-officer this afternoon about what he's doing here this week. //////// "we're here with the pitts family but we're also here to help all the other families because again, these families and these departments were here for us when we lost officers. so, we're here to help them, help the families, help the departments. anyway that we can facilitate the needs, we're going to do so." ///////// this is called a blue light ceremony. a thin blue line will appear in the sky above the crowd. news 10 will be among the people on the ground and will have a video of the vigil for you this evening. reporting live in washington d-c with photo journalist "brady harp", "heather good", news 10. ////////