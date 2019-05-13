Clear

Sullivan drainage project

Sullivan drainage project

Posted: May. 13, 2019
Updated: May. 13, 2019 5:17 PM
Christopher Essex

"recent rain".. across the wabash valley.. has caused "flooding concerns" in many areas. that includes places "in sullivan, indiana". "a new city project" could help fix that. news 10's.. "jada huddlestun".. made a trip to sullivan today. she joins us now.. with more "on another improvement project in the city".. and "how it's impacting residents". ///// < this area here outside of the moose lodge is better known as moose lake to those here in sullivan. heavy rain over the last several years and no drainage system has led to flooding and standing water in the area. that's how this place got its nickname. but now.. a 60-thousand dollar project by the city is going to help remove some of that water out of the area. i spoke with a man who has lived here for more than 60 years. he says the project is much needed. "i'm glad i hear that they're going to do something about it and fix it yeah. it's been a moose lake out there for a long time. they worked on it and put two catch basins in and they go to nothing so, it's been a problem." "you know we end up with holes five or six inches deep which is just hard on traffic.. tires.. everything. the entrance coming into the moose when they have things going on it's just.. and our campers that are coming through going out to the sullivan county park and lake, it's hard on anybody and everybody coming through here." mayor lamb says the issues all started a few years ago when the city straightened out the road and installed a new storm drain. the problem is the drain does not go anywhere.. instead it just fills with water and leaves the road flooded. thr project is expected to start this week and wrap up in a few days. reporting in sullivan. jada huddlestun news 10.> ////// respect... honor... respect...
