"It changes you. You're a different person." Breast cancer survivor speaks out

Last summer, Wright's life turned upside down. She was called back after her regular, yearly mammogram. Biopsies found cancer in her left breast.

it's may be monday---but we already have the weekend on our minds! this saturday--hundreds of people in the wabash valley will take their "jeeps" for a spin! it's the "third" annual 'going topless for pink' ride. the event helps raise awareness for breast cancer. news 10's abby kirk is live at the terre haute regional airport this morning. she has the story of one breast cancer survivor...who says her "fight" isn't over. this weekend hundreds will gather "here" at the airport fo this jeep ride event. raising awareness all day long for those fighting breast cancer. i want "you" to meet "angie wright." a fighter....and "now" a survivor. she wants to share her story to help others. < *nat* it's a story of hope... "it changes you. you're a different person ...and words of inspiration. "it's a very emotional rollercoaster ride." last summer, angie wright life's turned upside down. "they found a suspicious spot...." she was called back after her regular, yearly mammogram. biopsies found cancer in her left breast. "just keep fighting, keep your head up, and youll get through." ...and "wright" fought. she underwent surgery and radiation. "wright" says she turned to "faith," family," and the "community" for help dealing with the difficult side effects. "it took a ton of stress off of my shoulders." wright turned to the group for other women with cancer--called "pink" of terre haute. the organization helped lift some of her financial stress--- helping wright pay off several bills. but- it also gave her the emotional support she needed. "i didn't know until i was diagnosed how many wonderful organizations there are that are out there to help people like me." today-- "wright" can go back to the life she once had. "im cancer free" ...that's because she's "cancer free!" "abby: .. wright:yes, yes! it's amazing! cancer free! cant say it enough...cancer free!" "given a second chance at life." > you heard "wright" saying she thanks the organiztion "pink" for the support during her journey with cancer. "pink" is pairing up with "wabash valley "jeep junkies" host this "jeep ride" on saturday. more about how you
