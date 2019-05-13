Clear

Young chefs graduate from cooking program

On Mother's Day, a group of young chefs graduated from a cooking program. Some plan to cook and prepare a special meal for their moms.

for the suspect. kids are using their newely aquired skills to do something special for their mother's today. the newest graduates of the kids that cook class were honored today at northside community medthodist church. news 10's richard solomon went to check out..what the kids...are cookin. <" mother's day is for mother's to sit back relax..and be appreciated. that's why a group of 4th graders planned to cook for their mothers. after completing the kids that cook course....some are planned a huge meal for their moms. meet the newest graduates of the kids that cook class. they've completed a six week long vigorous course learning how to blend...bake...a nd cook. these young cheifs are all ready to whip up a special meal for their moms this mother's day. the course taught kids how to cook a varity of foods...like quesadilla pizza and tie-dye pancakes. the class has even inspired leonardo ixba to cook more. "actually i wanna cook for my family and become a chef." kristi cundiff is one of
