Speech to Text for Young chefs graduate from cooking program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for the suspect. kids are using their newely aquired skills to do something special for their mother's today. the newest graduates of the kids that cook class were honored today at northside community medthodist church. news 10's richard solomon went to check out..what the kids...are cookin. <" mother's day is for mother's to sit back relax..and be appreciated. that's why a group of 4th graders planned to cook for their mothers. after completing the kids that cook course....some are planned a huge meal for their moms. meet the newest graduates of the kids that cook class. they've completed a six week long vigorous course learning how to blend...bake...a nd cook. these young cheifs are all ready to whip up a special meal for their moms this mother's day. the course taught kids how to cook a varity of foods...like quesadilla pizza and tie-dye pancakes. the class has even inspired leonardo ixba to cook more. "actually i wanna cook for my family and become a chef." kristi cundiff is one of