All You Need to Know for Monday

only on news 10.> an arrest has been made in a weekeend shooting. it happened around 9 saturday night at the "central west village apartments" in brazil. one person was shot. police tell our radio partners at 95.9 the legend that 23 year old cody wampler has been arrested. he faces charges of resisting law enforcement - and may face additional charges. the victim has not been identified. but we can tell you he's in methodist hospital in indianapolis with unknown injuries. happening tonight- police officers who have died in the line of duty will be honored during a candlelight vigil in terre haute. it will happen outside the police department headquarters starging at eight. it's part of national police week. terre haute police officer rob pitts will be among those honored and remembered during ceremonies in washington, d.c. this week. news 10's heather good and brady harp are in d.c. don't miss their coverage: "saluting a legacy of honor" - this week only on news 10. the body of former u.s. senator richard lugar will lie in state tomorrow at the statehouse rotunda. that's from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. the family will greet visitors from the public during that time. lugar's funeral will be on wednesday at st. luke's united methodist church in indianapolis. those wishing to attend the funeral must register in advance. you can register at the lugar center dot org. the 6-term senator and former indianapolis mayor died april 28th at age 87. this saturday--hundreds of people in the hundreds of saturday-- this this saturday--hundreds of people in the wabash valley will be going "topless" for "pink." the wabash valley jeep junkies and the support group "pink" have came together to raise together to raise awareness for "breast cancer." news 10's abby kirk is live at the terre haute regional airport where the event this weekend will take place. she has more on how you can participate. this weekend hundreds of "jeeps" will line fill up this space here at the terre haute regional airport. it's the "third" annual 'going topless for pink' ride. take a look at video from last year. more than "3"-hundred jeeps have registered to partipate on saturday! but organizers want to make that number "eve" bigger! this year.. the goal is to hit the "5"-hundred mark. the group will also hold a jeep show this "friday"... may 17th. both events will take place "here" at the terre haute regional airport. "1"-hundred percent of the proceeds raised goes directly to "pink of terre haute".. a breas cancer support group. to register for the ride.. and jeep show.. go to our website. that's w-t-h-i t-v dot com. all the money donated to "pink" stays right here in the wabash valley and goes towards breast cancer fighters and survivors. live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10. the white house is the white the white house is expecting china to retaliate with tariffs of its own. president trump is warning beijing to act now on a trade deal, tweeting it will be "far worse for them" in he wins a second term. the white house's top economic advisor acknowledged that u-s consumers and businesses will be the ones paying for the tariffs imposed on china last week. more on the impact it could have on americans - straight ahead at the top of the hour on cbs this morning. a job alert - the vigo county commissioners will host a job fair today at the booker t washington center. that's from one until six p.m.. commissioners say it's a way to let the community know about current job openings... but also spread the word about the benefits of working for the county. a traffic alert - milling and paving work starts today on a few busy streets around terre haute. portions of hulman street from fruitridge to state road 46 and fruitridge avenue from hulman street to wallace avenue will be closed. crews remind you that none of these roads will be totally closed. they will be providing local access to homeowners that only have these roads to access their homes. the work should wrap up by saturday. < we'll see some clouds today - but also a few breaks of sunshine. highs today will be below normal, coming in right around 60. then, partly cloudy and cool again tonight, with a low at 44. we get a boost tomorrow; plus more sunshine. high tomorrow at 70. partly cloudy tomorrow night, with a low at 52. some rain moves in on wednesday. eric stidman has the answer to this morning's weather buzz. that's it.. for "news 10 this morning". be sure to join us for news 10 at midday. but straight ahead - the news continues.. on the c-b-s this morning. we'll be back with a news and weather update for you.. in about "20"- minutes. thanks for watching.. and have a great