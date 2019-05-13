Clear

Surviving Glenn Home

Posted: May. 13, 2019 8:26 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

nearly a year ago... i got a heads up through social media, that a former home for children in vigo county may have had a dark past. people had very troubling and shocking allegations of things they say happened while at glenn home in the 1970s. we began to do some digging.. and found people willing to share their stories. they came from broken, abusive homes. but some told me they experienced much worse... all at the hands of a man who was in charge. tonight.. we begin our investigation into those claims. you'll hear from a former resident who was just a teen when she got there. her chilling story unlocked more questions that sent us searching for answers. it's part one of our very special report... surviving glenn home.. and it starts glenn home.. and it starts tonight at 6 and 11,
