Police make arrest in apartment shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, mild and calm. High: 62°

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, cool and quiet. Low: 43°

Tuesday: Mainly sunny. Warming up. High: 70°

Detailed Forecast:

High pressure will settle over the region today and should bring back some sunshine and keep the area dry through Wednesday. Today looks to be the last day where temperatures fall significantly below normal. After Monday, a warming trend will begin and temperatures will jump into the 80's by week's end. As of right now, there's a slight chance for rain on Wednesday; beyond that, several dry days should emerge for the work week.