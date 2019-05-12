Speech to Text for MVC Track Final Day

with a 27-12 record overall. down the road at the gibson sports complex.. teams from around the missouri valley conference also competing for a league title.. **it's day three.. the final day of the m-v-c track and field championships.. **and we've got a lot of races to get to.. in the women's 800 meter.. indiana state enters the favorite.. but they trail with one lap to go.. illinois state extends the lead at the end.. sycamores end up in third and fourth.. brooke moore and rebecca odusola both earning points for indiana state.. **in the men's 110 hurdles.. indiana state freshman matthew lewis-banks giving it a strong effort.. laying it all on the line.. he takes a tumble at the finish.. he's just too late.. finishing 2nd in the event as the conference runner up.. **in the womens hurdles.. ayanna morgan for indiana state in a battle for first.. she finishes just behind illinois state's demetria anderson.. a great display of sportsmanship after the race as they share an embrace.. **in the 100-meter dash.. another tight finish.. i-s-u's jarel shaw places as the second-fastest man in the valley.. beating the third place finisher by 4-hundredths of a second.. **the 1500 meter run marks the only race win for the sycamores on sunday.. brooke moore holding off the field for a gold medal finish.. she claims the title as a missouri valley missouri valley conference champion.. < ...represent indiana state at such a fun meet.> as far as team results go.. the indiana state women finish in third place.. behind illinois state and southern illinois in the top two team spots respectively.. on the men's side.. the sycamores also