Rose falls in HCAC title game

Engineers lose 9-8.

Posted: May. 12, 2019
Updated: May. 12, 2019 10:57 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

6-3 the sunday final. the season all comes down to sunday for rose-hulman baseball.. the fighting engineers competing in the h-c-a-c championship with a berth in the division three n-c-a-a tournament.. **rose hosting franklin college in the championship of the double elimination tournament.. engineers need two wins to be conference champs.. **game 1.. 2nd inning.. franklin makes a mistake trying to run on connor helbling.. he shoots him down at 2nd to in the inning.. game tied 2-all.. **rose playing some serious defense.. sean casey making some great plays out in left.. bottom of the 3rd.. ball driven out to left and casey makes a nice over-the-shoulder grab to stop the runner from advancing.. **then.. later in the inning.. another sharp hit liner to left.. casey charging and makes a diving catch to end the 3rd.. he would also rob a home run at the fence later in the this game.. **rose trailing in the 5th.. but here's the comeback.. runners on 2nd and 3rd.. ball gets away and and 3rd.. ball runners on 2nd and 3rd.. ball gets away and the catcher can't find it.. conner shipley gets to the plate from 3rd and rose is right back in it.. **later in the inning.. it's helbling in the box this time.. he grounds it into the gap.. that brings another run in for the engineers.. it's 6-4 grizzlies after 5.. **6th inning.. shipley with ducks on the pond.. he flies it out to right.. that's a sacrifice fly to pull rose-hulman in even closer.. the engineers would tie the game up at 8 runs a piece in the 9th inning.. but franklin wins it on a walk-off.. the grizzlies make a perfect run through the h-c-a-c tournament and beat rose-hulman 9-8.. the fighting engineers finish the year
