Mother's Day Forecast

More showers, still cool. High: 56°

Posted: May. 12, 2019 3:12 PM
Updated: May. 12, 2019 3:13 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Mother's Day: More showers, still cool. High: 56°

Sunday Night: Rain, cloudy. Low: 44°

Monday: Partly sunny. High: 62°

Detailed Forecast:

Unsettled weather will continue to move through the area for the remainder of the weekend, and perhaps the beginning of the week, as low pressure glides through the area. High pressure should start to build in later tonight and as this transition happens the sky will clear somewhat. For Monday, this means a little bit of sunshine. Several dry days look likely for the upcoming week.

Terre Haute
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 47°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 49°
Rockville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 47°
Casey
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Brazil
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 47°
Marshall
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 47°
A cool wet Mother's Day
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

