Speech to Text for 12 Points Revitalization

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

one wabash one wabash valley group is getting to work to make their nieghborhood look it's best. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 at six. residents of the 12 point area in terre haute say it needs to be revitalized. one group is hoping to do just that one paint stroke at a time. new for you tonight at six... news 10's richard solomon has more on a mural drawing attention to the neighborhood. < at one point...the 12 point neighborhood was vibrant. there many local businesses..hotels..and theaters. the "12 point revitalization initiative" along with many others are making strides to bring back life to this community. it's a grassroot effort and with the help of a local artists..jack deckard...their turning the side of an old building...into an interactive mural. there's no perfect time of day to paint. late friday night..local artists jack deckard began the first strokes to this mural. he's creating a set of angle wings in support of breast cancer awarness. it's going on the side of the apolstery shop co-founder of the 12 point revitalization initative sarah jane kiger believes this is a great start to restoring her beloved community. "you have a sense of community that it...it runs through your veins. and having grown up in this area i wanted to do something to give back" the mural is going to take atleast 1 month to finish. but it's already starting to catch the attention of cheyenne overton "it kind of hit home this is kind of that spot for all the people that needed something like that in their lives" overton believes this mural will light up the community. she's not wasting any time spreading the word about this large spread of positivity " that's definetly going to be a place where i bring my little brother. just so he knows a weight has been lifted off of his shoulder" with all the negativity in the world..jane-kiger and others want this mural to be a sympol of hope for years to come. "it takes a village to raise a child it takes the same to revitalizate a community. the 12 point revitalization. initative depends on the help of the community. if you would like to volunteer or have wuestions we'll have all that info on our website wthitv.com. back to you.> there's more there's more work being done in the 12 points area. several volunteers spent their day cleaning up the area and making terre haute look it's best. it's part of the 12 points revitalization initivative cleanup. about 80 volunteers helped clean up the area today. students from several local high schools were there. volunteers picked up loose trash... and washed windows and siding. organizers say cleanups like this help instill pride in the community. "i just think it's really important that we come together as a community and clean it up and restore some of the community pride and really be excited about our town and so that because the energy resonates with other people, and if we're proud of it, i think it will attract more people here to the area." if you're interested in volunteering... you can head to the 12 points revitalization initiative cleanup facebook