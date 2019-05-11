Speech to Text for Sisters of Providence digitize Saint Theodore Guerin's works

historical leaders from the 19th century will soon be available digitally for you to read.... the sisters of providence and indiana state university are working together to digitize saint theodore guerin's works.. mother theodore traveled from france... to indiana... in 1840.. she kept journals and letters of that time. they provide insights into the culture and history of the era.. the sisters say this project will have a huge impact on the community.. " we do have people that come to the archives and do research.. we have someone writing a disertation on the french influence in indiana. and she spent a lot of time here going through these letters and other writings. so hopefully this will give history students especially in some sense." the sisters received over 15-thousand dollars in grant money for the project... the works should be availabe by june through indiana memory and