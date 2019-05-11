Speech to Text for Art Spaces holds Arts and Crafts Brew-off at the Red Barn

attract new talent. some people in terre haute enjoyed some beer for a good cause tonight.. tonight was tonight.. tonight was "arts and crafts brew-off" at the red barn in terre haute... it was a celebration of art... and the art of beer. people enjoyed craft beer and food... it was all to help raise money for art spaces.. and show off what the group is working on. " we have an outdoor sculpture collection so you can see our art anytime in the community..but one of our big projects is we are doing the turn to the river project. so we've got our boards and you can kind of see what that project is about. art spaces is always looking for donations... we've linked you to the ways you can donate at wthi tv dot com...