Speech to Text for A region-wide initiative wants to bring internet access into rural homes

year. a region-wide initiative wants to bring internet access into rural homes. "west central 20-25" is an initiative linking each county in the region to coordinate efforts to improve life for hoosiers. the terre haute chamber of commerce also works to coordinate these efforts. right now... there's a big push to bring broadband connectivity to rural communities. those behind the push say this is a critical step in moving the region forward and opening up increased economic development. rick burger says, "when you put all of our assets together, wow, what an opportunity we have right now here in the central part of the state to really take advantage of that and make some things happen." this collaborative effort also opens the region up to grant opportunities. west central 20-25 has also set goals to boost tourism and