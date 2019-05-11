Clear

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Late showers possible. HIGH: 59

Posted: May. 11, 2019 9:52 AM
Updated: May. 11, 2019 9:56 AM
Posted By: Braden Harp

mostly sunny conditions will start the day today but increasing clouds will move in ahead of a chance of showers late this afternoon. highs today will be in the upper 50's. tonight showers will continue and lows will fall into the upper 40's. tomorrow cool air will stay with the wabash valley and the showers will too. highs tomorrow will be in the upper 50's and cloudy conditions will remain.
Terre Haute
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
