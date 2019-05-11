Speech to Text for Saturday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

community yard sale there. you can see... mostly sunny conditions will start the day today but increasing clouds will move in ahead of a chance of showers late this afternoon. highs today will be in the upper 50's. tonight showers will continue and lows will fall into the upper 40's. tomorrow cool air will stay with the wabash valley and the showers will too. highs tomorrow will be in the upper 50's and cloudy conditions will remain. still ahead on news 10... more and more people are getting mumps.