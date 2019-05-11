Speech to Text for Terre Haute, a very popular place the second weekend of May

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thousands of people are making their way to terre haute this weekend. that's because of a packed schedule for indiana state university. along with the people...comes big money for local business owners. good evening and thanks for joining us. a surge of people will be visiting terre haute this weekend. that's because several events are taking place at indiana state university. we told you at 5 o'clock..the majority of area hotels are booked . this is because of isu's graduation. there are two ceremonies tomorrow. there's also the missouri valley conference track meet. 2 big events that help many businesses in town . news 10's richard solomon is live at the track with more on how "restaurants" are handling this eventful weekend. rondrell...patrece... i'm live at the gibson track and field complex. that's where several hundred athletes are competing this weekend. after expending so much energy...food will probably be on their minds next. this is good news for terre haute restaurants. i spoke with several local restaurants today. a lot of the major chain restaurants already have reservations set up. redlobster for example has roughly 20 per night. employees at texas roadhouse expect to be crowded from the time they open til close. for locally owned restaurants like taco tequila's or j gumbos..this type of crowd is welcomed. this types of events help these local businesses grow in popularity every year. some look forward to the entire month of may. "always have the big groups the aunts the uncles and grandma's and grandpa's that want to come in and eat at their kid's favorite restaurant they've while they've been in college so it's usually a huge deal that everybody comes in everyone goes out by the school everyone's drinking the special margiritas the best mexican food the guys come out to taco tequila's" restaurants are expecting to get crowded around 4 or 5 in the evening. reporting live in vigo county im news 10's richard solomon, back to you.