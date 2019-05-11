Clear

Terre Haute, a very popular place the second weekend of May

ISU’s graduation and the Missouri Valley Conference Championship bring many people to Terre Haute. Businesses, restaurants, and hotels all benefit.

Posted: May. 11, 2019 7:45 AM
Updated: May. 11, 2019 7:45 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Terre Haute, a very popular place the second weekend of May

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thousands of people are making their way to terre haute this weekend. that's because of a packed schedule for indiana state university. along with the people...comes big money for local business owners. good evening and thanks for joining us. a surge of people will be visiting terre haute this weekend. that's because several events are taking place at indiana state university. we told you at 5 o'clock..the majority of area hotels are booked . this is because of isu's graduation. there are two ceremonies tomorrow. there's also the missouri valley conference track meet. 2 big events that help many businesses in town . news 10's richard solomon is live at the track with more on how "restaurants" are handling this eventful weekend. rondrell...patrece... i'm live at the gibson track and field complex. that's where several hundred athletes are competing this weekend. after expending so much energy...food will probably be on their minds next. this is good news for terre haute restaurants. i spoke with several local restaurants today. a lot of the major chain restaurants already have reservations set up. redlobster for example has roughly 20 per night. employees at texas roadhouse expect to be crowded from the time they open til close. for locally owned restaurants like taco tequila's or j gumbos..this type of crowd is welcomed. this types of events help these local businesses grow in popularity every year. some look forward to the entire month of may. "always have the big groups the aunts the uncles and grandma's and grandpa's that want to come in and eat at their kid's favorite restaurant they've while they've been in college so it's usually a huge deal that everybody comes in everyone goes out by the school everyone's drinking the special margiritas the best mexican food the guys come out to taco tequila's" restaurants are expecting to get crowded around 4 or 5 in the evening. reporting live in vigo county im news 10's richard solomon, back to you.
Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
A Chilly Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Terre Haute, a very popular place the second weekend of May

Image

Illinois State Police numbers are down; Officers are working to bring them up

Image

Northview baseball

Image

MVC Track

Image

THS Tennis

Image

Rose-Hulman Baseball

Image

Indiana State University prepares for 2019 graduation

Image

Pat Goodwin officially files for Terre Haute mayoral race

Image

Arrest made in firework explosion case

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017