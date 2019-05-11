Speech to Text for Illinois State Police numbers are down; Officers are working to bring them up

at age 87. across the country a lot of workplaces are seeing a shortage in employees. that's no different for police officers. illinois state police are facing a shortage of people joining the force. news 10's sarah lehman is live in the newsroom tonight... she joins us now with more from troopers on what the issue has been.. patrece...rondrell... the shortage of illinois state troopers could be because of a combination of things. from troopers retiring... to others dying in the line of duty... now.. they are pushing for people to join the force.. < for the past few months illinois state police troopers have been making headlines in the news. 3 troopers have been hit and killed while working on the side road this year.. others have retired from the force... and the state budget impasse has caused major cuts throughout the state. now troopers are taking steps to fill the gaps. "right now we are in a recruitment push for our upcoming cadet class with the illinios state police academy." according to illinois state police 966 troopers were assigned to patrol in 20-18. that's down almost 40 percent since 2000. tammy welborn is an illinois state police trooper. she says her spark for law enforcement started when she got to be a school bus monitor. but more serioulsy she says she just loves helping her communty. "the reason i wanted to become a state trooper is i've always had the desire to help people to serve the community and this gives me the oppurtunity to do that in several different capacities." welborn says i-s-p works hard to keep everyone in the state safe. and they work hard to make sure their new troopers do the same. "we believe in this profession and we strive to be one of the top law enforcement agencies in this country and with the illinois state police we stand on the 3 pillars of intergrity service and pride and really strive to instill those characteristics in our new troopers.> the push for recruitment is also being helped by illinos governor j.b. pritzker. he's proposed allocating more than 7 million dollars to train two new cadet classes at the state police academy. welborne says isp is currently accepting applications for the cadet class starting in october. applications are due may 31st. you can find those applications and more information on our website w-t-h-i-t-v dot com.