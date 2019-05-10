Clear

Northview baseball

Knights beat Terre Haute North

Posted: May. 10, 2019 11:12 PM
Updated: May. 10, 2019 11:12 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for Northview baseball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

northview had been playing better baseball, but had a slip up wednesday losing to an inferior opponent in south putnam... the knights were looking to get back on track tonight, they hosted terre haute north.. patriots load the bases in the first...north gets robbed of a hit by keegan garrison, who makes a great catch in center... but a run scores the rbi sac fly to give north a one-nothing lead.. trey shaw saves northview from any other damage, the northview shortstop ends the first with the sweet six-four double play... bottom third...shaw doing it with his bat as well....he smokes a ground down the rightfield line for a double to tie the game at one... northview wins it three-two on a walk-off
