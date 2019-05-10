Speech to Text for Indiana State University prepares for 2019 graduation

"indiana "indiana state university" will see off.. "a new class of graduates" tomorrow. one of this year's speakers.. wants "those sycamores" to have a solid support system. "mike hatton" is the alumni speaker "at both ceremonies". he stopped by campus today.. and talked about some fond memories. he was a radio... t-v... film major.. and graduated from i-s-u in 20-02. "hatton" had a role in the oscar-winning film "green book." he also worked right here "at w-t-h-i t-v"! /////// ////// "i know when i left indiana state i was very afriad. i knew what i wanted to do, but i didn't know how to do it. it was the people in my life who gave me that support system and encouraged me to go after it ." /////// } the ceremonies happen "at hulman center".. which is under construction. you can stream the ceremonies "online". we've linked you "to the stream"... and put construction information there for you