Pat Goodwin officially files for Terre Haute mayoral race

Pat Goodwin is running as an independent in the November election.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 7:52 PM
Updated: May. 10, 2019 7:52 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

bond. with the 20-19 primary election now behind us. "an independent candidate".. makes "his bid" f terre haute mayor "official". "this morning".. former city engineer "pat goodwin" filed a petition to run "as an independent candidate". "goodwin" announced his intentions to run for mayor "15"-months-ago. now, in order to run as an independent.. "goodwin" needed to get signatures onto a petition. now that that's done.. "goodwin says".. he can solely focus on the issues
