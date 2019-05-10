Speech to Text for Pat Goodwin officially files for Terre Haute mayoral race

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

bond. with the 20-19 primary election now behind us. "an independent candidate".. makes "his bid" f terre haute mayor "official". "this morning".. former city engineer "pat goodwin" filed a petition to run "as an independent candidate". "goodwin" announced his intentions to run for mayor "15"-months-ago. now, in order to run as an independent.. "goodwin" needed to get signatures onto a petition. now that that's done.. "goodwin says".. he can solely focus on the issues