Speech to Text for Arrest made in firework explosion case

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a brazil, indiana woman.. is charged in connection to a round of explosions in terre haute. it happened "early last month" near 13th and locust streets. "27"-year old "elizabeth moore" was picked-up yesterday "by terre haute police". she's prelimarily charged "with arson" and "criminal recklessness". you may recall.. "terre haute police" and "fire crews" along with "a bomb squad from avon" were called in to work a number of explosions "on april 3rd". you're looking at scene video "from that night". "authorities later said".. that those explosions were caused by fireworks. according to court documents.. "moore" told police.. she was "dared" to put a large explosive inside the building and ignite it. she also told "police" she was upset about alleged sexual abuse involving a minor and drug abuse happening in the apartment complex. "moore" returns to court "on monday". she remains behind bars at this hour on "25"-thousand dollars