Speech to Text for Indiana State University changes SAT/ACT admissions policy

website at w-t-h-i-t-v.com. in tonight's "education alert"... indiana state university is dropping its requirement for college readiness test scores when it comes to admissions. this includes the s-a-t and the a-c-t. i-s-u leaders made the announcement today. the new rules apply to freshman students younger than 21 years old. it also stands for transfer students with less than 24 credit hours completed. scores will still be required for certain scholarships and advanced placement in courses. the rule will go into effect in the 20-21...20-22 school