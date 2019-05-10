As summer approaches, youth sports injuries are on the rise: ways to protect your children from inju

Clear

As summer approaches, youth sports injuries are on the rise: ways to protect your children from injuries

Although it may not feel like it right now.. summer is right around the corner and most people are itching to get outdoors, especially kids and that includes.. athletes. Studies show that injuries are on the rise for younger athletes and according to the CDC, high school athletes account for an estimated two million injuries and 30,000 hospitalizations each year.

tracks are opening.. and athletes are ready to hit the ground running. but before they do... precautions should be taken to avoid injuries. according to the c-d-c... more than 3-point-5 million kids under the age of 14 receive medical treatment for injuries each year. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us now with ways to prevent those injuries. summer is often the perfect time to train for fall sports.. but going without a "break" can be detrimental to your body. i sat down with two gym owners... who say building muscle is as important as taking time off. adrian and brandon smitley own "thirst" gym in terre haute. they focus on strength building for middle and high school students. they see first hand a demand for making it to the "collegiate" level.. which also leads to injuries. they want parents to know it's beneficial to take time off.. and to play multiple sports to avoid burnout and overuse. [take sot incue: kids are trying outcue: your athlete becomes to: 0:21 duration:0:21] "kids are trying to get to that next level so mom and dad is trying to put them in everything they can that they think is gonna get them there. more isn't always more sometimes, sometimes doing less is actually more so whether it's less baseball or a little more strength training or less baseball and a little bit of baseball and a little bit of track and field you might be amazed at how much better your athlete becomes." smitley says it's also important to let your kids be kids... and sometimes that means just playing outside. to learn more about strength training... we'll leave their website on our
