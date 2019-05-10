Speech to Text for Work continues on local historic building

preserving a preserving a piece of history. one wabash valley group is working to preserve the "fife opera theatre" in palestine, illinois. news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us how the project is coming along. < "the fife opera house has sat on this location in palestine illinois since the early 1900's. one local group is working to make sure it stays here for decades to come." joan fulling learned to love the arts while living in chicago. but it was love that brought her to palestine illinois in the 1950's. "it was very different from a large city, you know a small town. my world was art and music and then i had to learn to cook! because i married a farmer." fulling found her home in the small town...and she found her passion on main street. "we actually started working on this in 1991. so we've been working on it a long time to get to this point." the fife opera house had become what fulling calls a closet for the town. palestine's unwanted storage ended up in the opera houses halls. that is until now. "we are freshening up the downstairs. a lot of work had been done. paint and things just with time have to be updated." the palestine preservation project society has been working hard to get the house up and running. lower levels of the facility are being converted into banquet halls. upstairs the old stage has been renovated. while the building is a work in progress it now plays host to a number of local events. fullings grand daughter was the first to get married at the facility. which seems fitting...that once again love brought her family to downtown palestine illinois. "well you almost cry when we first used it. of course when your grand daughter gets married you cry anyway. to have it actually be restored like this." "the group says they're always taking donations. if you'd like to help out head over to our website, at wthitv.com, and click on this story. in palestine illinois, gary brian news 10." > tracks are opening..