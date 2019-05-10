All You Need to Know for Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the terre haute city council made several decisions last night. the council gave the first approval for a 10 year tax abatement to turn the old downtown y-m-c-a into affordable living. the final approval will happen at the meeting next month. they also approved a terre haute arts and cultural district. the last big item was the animal control regulation ordinance. now, people who live in the city have to register their cat's and dog's. you also have to register if you are a bee keeper living in city limits. both of those will help code enforcement officers work more efficiently. if you want to learn more you can go to our website wthitv.com.

council members also talked about the future of 8th and 9th streets in downtown terre haute. councilman todd nation had concerns about the closure of a portion of 8th and cherry streets for a new convention center.. he proposed 8th..9th..and cherry streets would be changed to two-ways to help with traffic. they are currently only one ways. council members say cherry street is not an option. but they will do a traffic study on 8th and 9th street. they will bring it up again at the next meeting on june 13th..

a man wanted for murder out of puerto rico was arrested here in the valley. the washington, indiana police department says an officer came into contact with gabriel mora-ruiz. police say they realized the 18-year-old was wanted on a warrant out of puerto rico. he faces charges of murder and attempted murder. police have not released any other information.

the nation will honor fallen police officers during national police week starting sunday. here in the valley - the community did the same - a little early. terre haute police and the vigo county sheriff's office joined forces for a memorial service. names of each local fallen officer were read, and there was a "21"-gun salute. news 10's heather good will be in washington, d-c. for next week's police week events. that will include fallen terre haute officer rob pitts' name being engraved on the national wall. heather will have live reports as the nation honors fallen heroes

bethesda cemetery in west terre haute will re-open today after being closed yesterday for mowing. several families reached-out to news 10 with concerns over upkeep of the property. high grass was one of the complaints. bill mclain is the president for the board who oversees the property. he tells us poor weather conditions were the reason for the delay in the upkeep.

it's time to paint the town pink today! the wabash valley breast cancer survivors group" holds it's annual carnation sale. the sales just kicked off a few minutes ago in front of our studios in downtown terre haute. that's where we find news 10's abby kirk to tell us more. good morning, abby. money collected will help pay for breast examinations and education. the pink carnations are $1.00 each. you can also buy other special arrangements. flowers will be available in front of our studios at 8th and ohio streets. that's in addition to a number of other locations. some of our news 10 team will be out here. so come say hello. for a complete listing.. visit our website wthitv.com eric?

We'll get a mix of sun and clouds on this Friday with a high at 61. Then, still some clouds out there tonight, a low at 43. We look dry to start our Saturday, mixing sun and clouds; but a few showers may try to develop by tomorrow afternoon. Highs tomorrow at 62. Then, scattered showers by Saturday night, a low at 47.