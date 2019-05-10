Clear

Monday on News 10: Surviving Glenn Home

A News 10 Special Report

Posted: May. 10, 2019 9:06 AM
Updated: May. 10, 2019 9:07 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 47°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 47°
Casey
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 47°
Marshall
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 47°
Some sun, but cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Monday on News 10: Surviving Glenn Home

Image

Partly sunny and much cooler. High: 62°

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Sycamore Secondhand hopes to keep useful items from being sent to the dump

Image

"People of faith have to stick together..."Religious group gathers to honor victims of recent hate c

Image

Crime Stoppers May 9th

Image

ISU students react to homecoming changes

Image

A busy night at the Terre Haute City Council meeting

Image

Paris softball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017