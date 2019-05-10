Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Monday on News 10: Surviving Glenn Home
A News 10 Special Report
Posted: May. 10, 2019 9:06 AM
Updated: May. 10, 2019 9:07 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Overcast
49°
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 47°
More Weather
Robinson
Overcast
49°
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Overcast
49°
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
More Weather
Rockville
Overcast
49°
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 47°
More Weather
Casey
Overcast
48°
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
More Weather
Brazil
Overcast
49°
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 47°
More Weather
Marshall
Overcast
49°
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 47°
More Weather
Some sun, but cooler
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
A Terre Haute mom accused in the starvation death of her five-year-old daughter says her sentence is 'inappropriate' and should be reduced
Retired Vermillion County police K-9 passes away
'it's the only way we can remember our family, it's all we have left of them' Families speak out on poor conditions for a local cemetery
Washington, Indiana police arrested Puerto Rican man wanted for murder
School seeing success after opening sensory room for students with special needs
Crews mow overgrown grass at Bethesda Cemetery
Utility pole falls on a pickup truck early Thursday
McDonald's is bringing hits from its global menu to the United States
Police are investigating an overnight crash
Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender
Latest Video
All You Need to Know for Friday
Monday on News 10: Surviving Glenn Home
Partly sunny and much cooler. High: 62°
Thursday Late Forecast
Sycamore Secondhand hopes to keep useful items from being sent to the dump
"People of faith have to stick together..."Religious group gathers to honor victims of recent hate c
Crime Stoppers May 9th
ISU students react to homecoming changes
A busy night at the Terre Haute City Council meeting
Paris softball
In Case You Missed It
Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana
Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum
Beekeepers prepare for summer
Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing
Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward
'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening
Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts
Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire
Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says
Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017