Speech to Text for Partly sunny and much cooler. High: 62°
Friday: Partly sunny and much cooler. High: 62°
Friday night: Clear and chilly. Low: 42°
Saturday: Sun and clouds. Afternoon showers possible.
Detailed Forecast:
A cold front brings an end to the rain, but much cooler air will follow. Daytime highs Friday will only reach the lower 60s, compared to the average highs in the lower 70s. Expect a mix of clouds and sun on Friday, then clearing for Friday night. Under a clear sky Friday night, the temperature will drop into the 40s. Saturday and Sunday will remain cool with small chances of rain each day.