Partly sunny and much cooler. High: 62°

A cold front brings an end to the rain, but much cooler air will follow.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 6:53 AM
Updated: May. 10, 2019 6:54 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Friday: Partly sunny and much cooler. High: 62°

Friday night: Clear and chilly. Low: 42°

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Afternoon showers possible.

A cold front brings an end to the rain, but much cooler air will follow. Daytime highs Friday will only reach the lower 60s, compared to the average highs in the lower 70s. Expect a mix of clouds and sun on Friday, then clearing for Friday night. Under a clear sky Friday night, the temperature will drop into the 40s. Saturday and Sunday will remain cool with small chances of rain each day.

Terre Haute
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
