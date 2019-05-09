Speech to Text for Sycamore Secondhand hopes to keep useful items from being sent to the dump

packing up students students are packing up and preparing to leave college campuses for the summer. and that means many items will soon be sent to the dump. indiana state university wants to limit the amount of still usable items from being tossed in the trash. "sycamore secondhand" is an intiative to collect unwanted -- but still good items during campus move-out. the items will then be processed over break and put up for sale in the spring. money made from the campus yard-sale will then benefit the student stability grant. jewel childress office of sustainability 15:46:58 - 15:47:16 "students can come in and buy stuff for their dorm that is a lot cheaper than what it is at the store and so its mitigating the amount of waste that's going to the landfill and also helping out students who have low income that might not be able to get the things they'll be bale to get at that sale." volunteers are needed to help collect items this weekend. if you're interested... contacts i-s-u's office of sustainability.