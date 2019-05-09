Speech to Text for "People of faith have to stick together..."Religious group gathers to honor victims of recent hate c

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

nation honors fallen heroes. a religious group in terre haute is remembering the victims in two recent hate crime attacks.. the "wabash valley inter-faith council" sponsored a memorial service tonight... it was in honor of the victims of the attacks in sri lanka.. and california.. people of all different faiths were at the service.. they sang..and prayed... the group says these are the times to send an important message.. "people of faith have to stick together... that an attack on any one faith, is an attack on all faith. and that religion is important. that every religion is important." the inter-faith council the inter-is important." the inter-faith council