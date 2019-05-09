Speech to Text for Crime Stoppers May 9th

school year's homecoming. police need your help searching for a wanted person... sheriff john plasse explains in this week's crime stoppers report.. <this week crime stoppers report comes from the files of the vigo county sheriff's office. the sheriff's office is asking for your help locating a wanted subject. take a look at this photograph. troy bemis is a white male, approximately 6 feet 4 inches, 170 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. he is wanted for a felony charge of failure to register as a sex or violent offender. if you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop or go online at wthitv.com and follow the links. remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest. for crime stoppers and news 10 i am sheriff john plasse. >