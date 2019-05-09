Speech to Text for ISU students react to homecoming changes

june 13th.. sweeping changes to a local university's homecoming traditions are turning plenty of heads. last night, we told you about a plan from indiana state university and from terre haute city leaders. they want to make homecoming safer. this comes after violent incidents during parts of the event last year. the biggest change involves moving a tailgaiting event... tent city.. "into" memorial stadium. several students we spoke with have mixed feelings about the change. 04:58:36,18 <"i like the safety of how they're going to do it, but i disagree with that everybody has to pay for it, if you're with that person just to be with them and hang out with that person. " 05:05:21,04 "people that were requireed to have a ticket to get into the game, i just think that there isn't going to be nearly as many people that go to tent city, because not everone is there really to see the game."> the changes will go into effect at next