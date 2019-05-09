Speech to Text for A busy night at the Terre Haute City Council meeting

good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. it was a long night for the terre haute city council. that's in part because of the mixed bag of topics that needed to be discussed. news 10's sarah lehman is live at city hall she was at the meeting tonight.. she joins us now live to break down some of the main agenda items patrece... it took 3 hours for the city council to get through all of the agenda items. there were three big items that were discussed. i'm gonna break those down for you now. so here's what happened... the first big item is the ten year tax abatement for the downtown y-m-c-a. you'll remember we reported on this last week. tonight the council approved the ten year tax abatement to help facilitate the project. the council will come back next month for a final approval on that. the next big item is establishing the terre haute arts and cultural district. that was approved by the council. council president martha crossen says she likes seeing this on the agenda because it establishes the bredth and depth of the community. the third big agenda item it something we've been reporting on for a few months now. that's the animal control regulation ordinance. two things that came out of this is if you have a dog or cat you must register with the city. that's five dollars if they are spayed or neutered. if they aren't it will be a little bit more expensive. the secong thing is if you want to be a bee keeper in city limits you must also register with the city. tonight the council made it so that registration would be free. saying bee keepers are doing the city a favor. both of these are to help code officers do their job more efficiently. crossen says the bee keeper ordinacne is better after getting input from the communiity. "certainly the bee keeping ordinacne is one that came under our animal control ordiance and we've been dealing with that for some time and we've had really great input from the public and from professionals on that issue so i think it's a good example how governmetn can work with the public to come up a better ordinacne " another change in the bee keeping ordinance is hives no longer have to be 75 feet away from public property. they now only have to be 10 feet away. reporting live at city hall. i'm sarah lehman. news 10 back to you lots of things were discussed at that meeting.. council members also talked about the future of 8th and 9th streets in downtown terre haute.. councilman todd nation had concerns about the closure of a portion of 8th and cherry streets for a new convention center.. he proposed 8th..9th..and cherry streets would be changed to two-ways to help with traffic. they are currently only one ways. council members say cherry street is not an option. but they will do a traffic study on 8th and 9th street. they will bring it up again at the next meeting