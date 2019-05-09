Clear

Paris softball

Tigers having best season in school history

Posted: May. 9, 2019 10:29 PM
Updated: May. 9, 2019 10:29 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for Paris softball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

were trying to win back to back games in this event for the first time since 2015.... the ninth-seeded sycamores took on fifth seed missouri state... tied at three in the third....brooke mann goes shopping at the gap, she finds two rbi in left center to give isu a five-three advantage in the third.... top six....isu up eight-four....bella peterson says lets make it ten-four....she rips a two run single to center, she had a big day at the plate...she drove in three runs in this game.. missouri state made it interesting late, but isu holds on to pull the upset 10-8... sycamores advance on in the mvc tourney....they're playing again right now i speak against bradley... we'll have highlights on nightwatch... it's been a banner year so far for paris softball.. and there's still more to come.. sports 10's casey miller heads over to illinois to join the tigers on their championship hunt. << when brooklyn westerfield first started westerfield brooklyn when << hunt. << when brooklyn westerfield first started out with paris softball.. there wasn't much to be excited about.. "if you would go back four years to my freshman year, no one would have even recognized us or known that paris had a softball team, honestly. so it was pretty rough, but it feels really good to be right here now." what a journey it's been for westerfield and aubrey sanders.. they're the only seniors on the tigers' roster.. the two have had three different coaches in four years and have seen some slim seasons.. and still they shine as leaders.. "they do a really nice job vocally. they defend their teammates. they've really come on and had terrific years, i think. i think their leadership has been really different in terms of why we're where we are now." jeremy clodfelder is in his 2nd year as the paris head coach.. and this group is
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Turning Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Sycamore Secondhand hopes to keep useful items from being sent to the dump

Image

"People of faith have to stick together..."Religious group gathers to honor victims of recent hate c

Image

Crime Stoppers May 9th

Image

ISU students react to homecoming changes

Image

A busy night at the Terre Haute City Council meeting

Image

Paris softball

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Eco Friendly Mosquito Spray

Image

Stamp Out Hunger Luncheon

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017