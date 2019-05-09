Speech to Text for Paris softball

were trying to win back to back games in this event for the first time since 2015.... the ninth-seeded sycamores took on fifth seed missouri state... tied at three in the third....brooke mann goes shopping at the gap, she finds two rbi in left center to give isu a five-three advantage in the third.... top six....isu up eight-four....bella peterson says lets make it ten-four....she rips a two run single to center, she had a big day at the plate...she drove in three runs in this game.. missouri state made it interesting late, but isu holds on to pull the upset 10-8... sycamores advance on in the mvc tourney....they're playing again right now i speak against bradley... we'll have highlights on nightwatch... it's been a banner year so far for paris softball.. and there's still more to come.. sports 10's casey miller heads over to illinois to join the tigers on their championship hunt. << when brooklyn westerfield first started out with paris softball.. there wasn't much to be excited about.. "if you would go back four years to my freshman year, no one would have even recognized us or known that paris had a softball team, honestly. so it was pretty rough, but it feels really good to be right here now." what a journey it's been for westerfield and aubrey sanders.. they're the only seniors on the tigers' roster.. the two have had three different coaches in four years and have seen some slim seasons.. and still they shine as leaders.. "they do a really nice job vocally. they defend their teammates. they've really come on and had terrific years, i think. i think their leadership has been really different in terms of why we're where we are now." jeremy clodfelder is in his 2nd year as the paris head coach.. and this group is