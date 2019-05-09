Speech to Text for Eco Friendly Mosquito Spray

mosquito mosquito season is upon us here in the wabash valley. and one county has a new tool to fight the pest. news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live in vincennes. he tells us how one resident feels about a new mosquito sprayer. knox county has a sprayer to help fight mosquitoes in the county. that has atleast one resident and business owner happy. <tony neal was a k-9 handler in the air force. when he got out of the military he and his wife started up unleashed pawz. neal and his staff clean, board, and train dogs. but one thing train dogs. board, and train dogs. but one thing they are always watchful for is mosquitos watchful for is mosquitos "the thing with mosquitos is the diseases they carry. if we get bit we know something is wrong. if a dog gets bit they can't tell us what's wrong." neal says when the summer season ramps up they always have to keep on extra guard. "if we notice an abundance of mosquitos out here then we know we need to start checking dogs, see if they got bit or if they start acting lathargic." for neal and other county residents and business owners like him...it's been a yearly struggle. "outside city limits everybodys been left to fend for themselves. so we've made efforts in the past to go out and treat areas where there is standing water but once they've become an adult there's been nothing we could do until now." the county has a new mosquito sprayer. it's water based spray is eco friendly. unlike most sprayers...knox county's unit is battery powered. meaning it will cut down on noise pollution. "it is a very great feeling to know that we can finally do something about this issue." neal says he is happy to see knox county taking a step to protect the community. "very much so. especially with all the rain we've been having. mosquitoes are going to get crazy. but the stagnet water too. you know something to keep everybody healthy here."> the county plans to make the sprayer's planned route available to see to the public. this will be in the form of a layer on the county's gis website. live in knox county, gary brian