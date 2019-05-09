Speech to Text for Stamp Out Hunger Luncheon

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

days. in 20-17...40 million people in the u.s. dealt with food insecurity. that means not always knowing where your next meal is coming from. a national initiative aims to solve this problem. catholic charities in terre haute held a luncheon for "stamp out hunger". it's a partnership with the "national association of letter carriers". on saturday, you can place your non-perishable food donations inside bags in your mailboxes. your mailboxes. catholic charities says they hope to collect at least 120-thousand pounds of food. "we'll have volunteer opportunities like going and collecting food along the letter carrier routes to help out those letter carriers in the morning. once that food starts coming back to the warehouse location then we will start sorting the food." stamp out hunger takes place