Speech to Text for Spring CARE Days

the right direction. back to you. it seems like the plot of a "magic school bus" episode! students in sullivan took a trip through the body. thanks to virtual reality! sullivan elementary hosted it's spring "care day." care stands for creative activities reinforce education. students learned about how the body works by doing some hands on activities and using virtual technology. they also looked at a real heart. special guests from i-u health were also there to teach students about their jobs in healthcare. < "it feels good to be able to like interact with like the brain over there and like we get to watch videos and do the vr and it's really fun."> retired teachers and other volunteers help to coordinate care