Speech to Text for Mental Health Awareness month highlights needs for counselors

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

brady harp - storm team 10.> may is mental health awareness month... and experts say there's a serious shortage of mental health professionals. that shortage is happening right in our backyard.. students at indiana state university voiced concerns..afte r it took weeks to book an appointment with a counselor. news 10's jordan kudisch went to the isu campus today. she spoke with students and student government association leaders who are trying to make an improvement, mental health is often overlooked.. and something that can affect everyone. students on isu's campus tell me it's important to have access to counselors on campus.. without waiting weeks on end. as a student there are many factors that can cause stress... they range from being away from home to an intense workload. those are some of the reasons there has been a high demand for mental health visits on campus. unfortunately there are not enough services and professionals on campus for everyone. that's why sga leaders decided to propose a "hash tag changing mindz" initiative. it would require students to pay a 75-dollar "health" and "wellness" fee each semeser. for students like ashleigh stem, mental health is something her friends struggle with. she thinks this could be helpful to several sycamores. [take sot incue: i think it's outcue: to our campus to: 0:19 duration:0:19] "i think it's something a lot of people don't like to talk about and they like to push it under the rug. i think if more people are able to talk about it and be honest with what's going on in their lives and if friends are able to be there and support one another and they're able to go and seek help that could bring a lot of positive to our campus." right now the initiative is in the hands of the board of trustees. sga leaders are hopeful it will kick off in 2020. in the meantime, students say it's a start in