Preventing eye damage with the sun

Posted: May. 9, 2019 6:14 PM
Updated: May. 9, 2019 6:14 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

say too much sunlight can damage eyes. storm team 10's brady harp has more. < experts say eye damage from sunlight is common and it can happen even on cloudy days like this one. eye experts say as more people try to enjoy the warmer weather and longer days they need to take extra care of their eyes. they say sunlight can damage eyes even if there is cloudcover. dr. stacy lowdermilk: "sun exposure causes cataracts. so increased exposure will lead to early cataracts. someone outside for a long time without sun protection will get cataracts sooner verses someone who has an office job is not outside as much." doctors say if you notice blurry vision you may have eye damage caused by sunlight. they say if you suspect you have eye damage to contact a healthcare professional immediately. experts say to always wear "uv-protective" sunglasses if you are going to be outdoors for a long period of time. lowdermilk: "have sun proection on when you go outside in the form of transition lenses or polarized sunglasses." remember eye damage from sunlight can happen all year 'round and not just in the long summer days. in terre haute
