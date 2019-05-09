Clear

Staying safe when you get on a motorcycle

Posted: May. 9, 2019 6:12 PM
Updated: May. 9, 2019 6:12 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

drills later this year. warm weather means more motorcycles out on the roads. that's why one local business is focusing on safety. "cannonball harley" in terre haute is making sure people have access to proper motorcycle education. news 10's richard solomon is live near cannonball harley. he learned more about how everyone can stay safe on the roadway. riding a motorcycle can be fun but dangerous. teaching proper road safety is something that is critical to riding academy manager amy gal-braith she teaches a safety course here at cannonball harley. the course is similar to drivers education. over two days...riders take about 5 hours of class time each. during that time...you'll go through mutiple exercises you'll learn how to safely maneuver the motorcycle. you'll also learn how to make proper judegment calls for certain situations that may occur on the road. by completeing the course..you earn your motorcycle license endorsement. one man who has taken the class says the things you learn in the course...make you a better driver all around. "if we don't have a good platform for motorcycle safety what we end up with is people who are afriad to ride a motorcycle for the wrong reasons /// the safer that we are on the road and the more people that i can teach to be safe that keeps my family safe too" classes are usually from april-october. if you want more information on the class and how to sign up...that's on our website. back to
