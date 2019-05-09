Clear

Training for an active shooter in local hospitals

Posted: May. 9, 2019 5:26 PM
Updated: May. 9, 2019 5:26 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

police. vulnerabilities revealed.. at "3"-local hospitals. that tops "today's safety alert". a recent analysis shows "regional" and both "union hospital campuses" in terre haute and clinton "are highest in the state".. when it comes "to active shooter vulnerabilities". "today".. "staff" participated "in an active shooter emergency scenario". "the emergency preparedness coordinator says".. participants are taught "to run", "hide", then, "fight". /////// /////// " unfortunately, the society that we live in, we have to train for things like this and it's just very prevalent. it's on the news all the time. if we don't prepare our employees, our staff members, if we don't prepare them to do what's necessary to be alive, to help people we're not doing them a justice, nor are we doing this community a justice." /////// all "3"-hospitals underwent the same drill "at the same time". "nicoson says".. it simulated "a coordinated attack". "visitors", "residents", and "patients" did "not" participate in today's exercise. "each facility" will participate "in
