Speech to Text for What happens now with a Vigo County casino?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

only "16"-pounds. "a voter referendum".. is one of the remaining hurdles in making "a casino" a reality in vigo county. we told you yesterday.. that "indiana governor eric homcomb" signed "the gaming bil into law". "the referendum" could happen "this november".. or, "next may". "election officials" are working on a plan "for the referendum". "the terre haute chamber of commerce" has been an advocate for the casino. chamber president.. "david haynes".. expects "the all-in campaign".. to grow into "a voter support campaign". ///// /////// "as i sit here today i feel very optimistic and we are moving forward in support of a yes vote." ////// "spectacle entertainment" "spectacle "spectacle entertainment".. has to take action "before the referendum". "the company" has "the company" has to request.. to move its casinos "off of