A Terre Haute mom accused in the starvation death of her five-year-old daughter says her sentence is

this morning". "new information for you".. on "a child death case" out of terre haute. "tiffany daugherty" is accused "of starving her child to death". she now argues.. that her sentence "is inappropriate". "in september".. "a judge" sentenced her to "21"-years in prison. "the court" then ordered her to serve "15"-years "in th d-o-c".. and "6"-years "on probation". according to court documents "filed today".. "daugherty says".. her sentence is "inappropriate" and should b reduced. however.. "the indiana court of appeals" has upheld the "15"-year "prison term". "daugherty" has a chance to appeal.. after serving "10"-years. "adi-lynn moseman" died "in january 20-16". "an autopsy" showed.. the "5"-year-old.. weighed