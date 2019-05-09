Speech to Text for Retired Vermillion County K9 officer passes away

the national wall" "in washington, d-c". "sad news" to share with you this afternoon. retired vermillion county k-9 "byron" has passed away. "byron" was originally trained "as a guide dog" to hel the visually impaired. he was then re-purposed and trained "as a police dog". together for "5"-years.. "byron" and his handler.. "deputy nick hall".. trained " narcotics", "handler protection", "apprehension", a "tracking". "byron" retired "january 1st" due to hip issues. he died "early