Speech to Text for City and County hold joint fallen officer memorial

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"honoring the fallen" and "remembering their sacrifice". ///// good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's thursday, may 9th. ////// "a joint memorial service".. just wrapped-up in terre haute. that's "our top story" for you at this hour. "terre haute police" and "the vigo county sheriff's office".. joined forces.. to pay tribute "to local law enforcement" killed in the line of duty. the is "an annual service" open to the public. "the ceremony" just ended about "30"-minutes ago "at ter haute police headquarters". that's where we find news 10's "heather good". she has more for you now "on this moving memorial". "heather"... //////// this is very much a somber service... officers with the terre haute police department side-by-side with vigo county sheriff's deputies -- remembering the sacrifice made by each and every local officer killed in the line of duty. you're looking at video from the service that began at 4p-m here... outside t-h-p-d headquarters. the names of those killed in the line of duty were read. there was also a 21-gun salute. this ceremony -- obviously -- means a lot to these departments... and to the families of officers killed. with this service... and heading into police week... some have said it is like opening up wounds... as many reflect on the loss of officer rob pitts who died just one year ago. here is more from the service... ////////// //////// 16:03:41he created a special type of person with great courage and great strength to do great things. to protect and to serve this community. it is unfortunate, but in the act of doing their job when everyone else is running away, they are running in. unfortunate that things happen. and that is who we are here to pay homage to today. the men and women who have gone home to be with the lord by serving this community.16:04:15 ///////// i'll have more from this service on news 10 and six as well as details about police week and what's being planned to honor officers in washington, d.c. live in terre haute, heather good, news 10. ////////// officer rob pitts' name.. is officer rob ////////// ////////// officer rob pitts' name.. is one of nearly "400"-added.. just last week.. "to