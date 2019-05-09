Clear

Adult Education Graduation Ceremony held in Terre Haute

100 people have gotten this diploma this year.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 3:00 PM
Updated: May. 9, 2019 3:00 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Adult Education Graduation Ceremony held in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

folks in terre haute walked the stage for the first time tonight... tonight was the adult education graduation ceremony for vigo county... it was for those who got their high school equivalency diplomas.. that's the diploma for those who did not graduate high school... the graduates celebrated their hard-work with thier family and friends... 100 people have gotten
