Speech to Text for AARP hosted community resource fair

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this diploma this year.. people who went to the meadows in terre haute got an extra treat today. there was a community resource fair today.. a-a-r-p hosted the fair. it was a chance for people in need to find out what's offered by the community.. the american red cross..union hospital.. first financial bank..and many more organizations were there. organizers say events like this are a big help. "so many times people sit and home and they are struggling. one they may embarrassed but two they may not even know where to turn." organizers say they're working on