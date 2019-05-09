Clear

Vigo County Area Planning Commission votes in favor of new jail location

The location of a new Vigo County Jail has gone through the first step of being approved.

for substance abuse. the location of a new vigo county jail has gone through the first step of being approved. tonight the vigo county area planning commission voted in favor of the primary plot for the loaction of the new jail. that means they approved the subdivison of the entire area of stu's golf course. all of that land will be divided into 5 sections of land. the county is only looking to buy a portion of the land near the sewage treatment plant. "the commissioners intent as we believe it is not to utilize that entire site they will only be using a southern portion of that property for their proposed development which will leave the northern part which has road frontage to be developed for other commercial uses." tonight we only looked at the proposed lay out of what the site *could* be. if this site is approved -- it will still need to be rezoned. what was approved by the area planning commission is not the final say
